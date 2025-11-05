© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 05, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 5, 2025 at 12:53 PM AKST
The village of Kipnuk, largely submerged by the remnants of Typhoon Halong, is seen from the air on Oct. 12, 2025.
Courtesy Alaska National Guard
/
Digital
The village of Kipnuk, largely submerged by the remnants of Typhoon Halong, is seen from the air on Oct. 12, 2025.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


A controversial higher education compact from the Trump administration has sparked a petition from several University of Alaska unions. Months before a storm devastated parts of Western Alaska, a federal agency canceled a grant that would have helped protect one of the communities from flooding. And some residents of Juneau's Telephone Hill refuse to leave despite being evicted by the city.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes