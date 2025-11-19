© 2025

Midday Report: November 19, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:50 PM AKST
UAF Bristol Bay campus.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Southeast Alaska tribes and environmental groups delivered nearly 30,000 messages to British Columbia lawmakers about transboundary mining. The U.S Department of Education is cutting a grant that funds about half of the faculty and staff at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Bristol Bay Campus.

