620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska.

Midday Report: November 28, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 28, 2025 at 12:47 PM AKST
The center of Mendenhall Glacier’s terminus on November 23, 2025. Scientists confirm the glacier is no longer interfacing with Mendenhall Lake.
(Photo by Alix Soliman/KTOO)
The center of Mendenhall Glacier’s terminus on November 23, 2025. Scientists confirm the glacier is no longer interfacing with Mendenhall Lake.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


No major damage was reported after a magnitude-6 earthquake rattled Alaskans across Southcentral on Thursday morning. Food Bank of Alaska officials say this holiday season is proving especially tough for people struggling to afford groceries. And for the first time, Juneau’s famous Mendenhall Glacier is not touching Mendenhall Lake.


