Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 1, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 1, 2025 at 12:41 PM AKST
Beetle-kill managed forest on the campground side of the highway, contrasted with beetle-kill spruces on the far side.
Riley Board/KDLL
Beetle-kill managed forest on the campground side of the highway, contrasted with beetle-kill spruces on the far side.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Environmental advocates say Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration has walked away from an agreement with British Columbia that sought to give Alaskans a say in the development of mines upstream of Southeast. Alaska State Troopers are investigating whether a missing Valdez woman might have been staying at the Caribou Hotel in Glennallen when it burned down on Nov. 12th. And the State of Alaska wants to know what you think about designating a state forest on the Kenai Peninsula.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
