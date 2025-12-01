Midday Report: December 1, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Environmental advocates say Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration has walked away from an agreement with British Columbia that sought to give Alaskans a say in the development of mines upstream of Southeast. Alaska State Troopers are investigating whether a missing Valdez woman might have been staying at the Caribou Hotel in Glennallen when it burned down on Nov. 12th. And the State of Alaska wants to know what you think about designating a state forest on the Kenai Peninsula.