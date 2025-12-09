© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 9, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published December 9, 2025 at 1:08 PM AKST
Raven helmet of Ḵ’alyáan in the Sheldon Jackson Museum, Sitka, circa 1906. From the University of Washington Libraries, Special Collections, NA2935.
Photo by William Thomas Shaw
Raven helmet of Ḵ’alyáan in the Sheldon Jackson Museum, Sitka, circa 1906. From the University of Washington Libraries, Special Collections, NA2935.

In today's KMXT Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, the city of Kodiak is using fishery disaster funds for port infrastructure, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council has set pollock quotas for next fishing season, Kodiak gets hit with a significant snow storm, the state of Alaska has settled a lawsuit with vape manufacturers Juul and Altria, and a Lingit Raven helmet will be returned by the state museum system.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes