Midday Report: December 9, 2025

In today's KMXT Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, the city of Kodiak is using fishery disaster funds for port infrastructure, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council has set pollock quotas for next fishing season, Kodiak gets hit with a significant snow storm, the state of Alaska has settled a lawsuit with vape manufacturers Juul and Altria, and a Lingit Raven helmet will be returned by the state museum system.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.