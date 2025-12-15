© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 15, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 15, 2025 at 12:50 PM AKST
A caribou from the western Arctic Herd.
Photo by Jim Dau


A caribou from the western Arctic Herd.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Federal funding for libraries and museums has been reinstated nine months after the Trump administration sought to eliminate the agency that provides the money. The Western Arctic Caribou Herd is now at its lowest numbers in five decades. And the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has landed on a solution to put an end to glacial outburst floods in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley.

