Midday Report: December 15, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Federal funding for libraries and museums has been reinstated nine months after the Trump administration sought to eliminate the agency that provides the money. The Western Arctic Caribou Herd is now at its lowest numbers in five decades. And the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has landed on a solution to put an end to glacial outburst floods in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley.