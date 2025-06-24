© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 24, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:34 PM AKDT
Marchers proceed with signs and American flags waving during a rally in support of Medicaid and South Peninsula Hospital on Wednesday, June 18.
(Chloe Pleznac/Homer News)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The Coalition for Education Equity is preparing to sue the state over what it says is inadequate funding for public schools in Alaska. Around 50 people marched to South Peninsula Hospital in Homer this week to protest proposed federal cuts to Medicaid. And wildfires continue to spread across the interior.

