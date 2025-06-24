Midday Report June 24, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Coalition for Education Equity is preparing to sue the state over what it says is inadequate funding for public schools in Alaska. Around 50 people marched to South Peninsula Hospital in Homer this week to protest proposed federal cuts to Medicaid. And wildfires continue to spread across the interior.