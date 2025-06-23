Midday Report June 23, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Questions are being asked about dozens of immigration detainees in an Anchorage jail. More than 900 cyclists are set to participate this weekend in an annual cross-border race that starts in Canada and ends in Haines. And Senator Lisa Murkowski has a book out.