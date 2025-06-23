© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 23, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 23, 2025 at 12:47 PM AKDT
A solo rider crests the summit during a previous Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay.
Jillian Rogers/KHNS
A solo rider crests the summit during a previous Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Questions are being asked about dozens of immigration detainees in an Anchorage jail. More than 900 cyclists are set to participate this weekend in an annual cross-border race that starts in Canada and ends in Haines. And Senator Lisa Murkowski has a book out.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes