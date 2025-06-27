© 2025

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: June 27, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published June 27, 2025 at 5:50 PM AKDT

This week with host Davis Hovey, we hear about how Gov. Dunleavy's line item vetoes to education funding will impact Kodiak's school district, the city council has selected a new city manager as negotiations continue, a recap of the inaugural Kodiak Mountain Series and a report from our colleagues at Alaska Public Media about the latest on how portions of the "big, beautiful bill" will impact Alaskans.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
