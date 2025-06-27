Weekly Wrap: June 27, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week with host Davis Hovey, we hear about how Gov. Dunleavy's line item vetoes to education funding will impact Kodiak's school district, the city council has selected a new city manager as negotiations continue, a recap of the inaugural Kodiak Mountain Series and a report from our colleagues at Alaska Public Media about the latest on how portions of the "big, beautiful bill" will impact Alaskans.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
According to Michael Bach, one of the race directors alongside Nick Kesling and Chad Pysher, nearly 70% of the runners were from off-island. 16 of those came from the Lower48, while a vast majority came from the Anchorage bowl or elsewhere on the road system in Alaska.
Alaska’s public schools will receive $500 more per student next year. It's the first permanent education funding increase since Gov. Mike Dunleavy took office, but he cut it again after the state's Legislature overrode a previous veto.