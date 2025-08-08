Weekly Wrap: Aug. 8, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about Mayor Branson not running for reelection, the federal government released education funds for both Kodiak College and the archipelago's public schools, the Alutiiq Museum found its oldest artifacts from the island yet, and the inaugural adult sobriety camp on Afognak Island.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
The Trump administration froze billions of dollars in education funding last month, and put Kodiak’s sole General Educational Development, or GED, program in limbo. Then, in late July, the administration said it was releasing most, but not all, of that money.