KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Aug. 8, 2025

By Brian Venua
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:51 PM AKDT

This week we hear about Mayor Branson not running for reelection, the federal government released education funds for both Kodiak College and the archipelago's public schools, the Alutiiq Museum found its oldest artifacts from the island yet, and the inaugural adult sobriety camp on Afognak Island.

Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
