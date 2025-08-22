Weekly Wrap: Aug. 22, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about Alaska State Troopers putting down a Kodiak brown bear, Aleutian terns rebounding, we have a list of candidates for municipal elections this fall, construction on the island by the U.S. Navy, and Alaska Marine Lines will no longer ship electric vehicle.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
Alaska Marine Lines will no longer ship electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid vehicles to Alaska or Hawaii. Last week, the barge company announced the policy change in a statement due to the fire risk associated with shipping large lithium ion batteries.