Weekly Wrap: Aug. 29, 2025

This week we hear about the latest rocket launch from the Kodiak Island spaceport, a "plus-up" underway at Coast Guard Base Kodiak, more than 50 dead shearwaters found near Kodiak beaches, brown bears are wreaking havoc at the landfill, the Alutiiq Museum's annual meeting, and KIBSD school district staff prepare for the new school year.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Codi Allen with the Kodiak Island Borough said they’ve been making repairs where the bears have gotten through, added electric wires and cleared brush around the fence line to deter bears. Nothing has worked so far.
Town elementary schedules and bus routes are shifting, cell phones were banned in the high school during instruction, and the district is opening honors classes for both middle and high schoolers this year. Classes start on Tuesday, Sept. 2.