Alaska Fisheries Report 03 July 2025

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KUCB's Theo Greenly reports that Unalaska has finally started to see some crab disaster money, KDLG's Kendra Hannah on a prediction of bigger fish in the Bay this year, from KBBI Simon Lopez reports that Alaskans will be able to harvest dungies in Cook Inlet, and efforts to map the Pacific herring genome are underway, according to Desiree Hagen of KOTZ.