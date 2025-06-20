© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
The Alaska Fisheries Report 19 June 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 20, 2025 at 1:23 PM AKDT

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Brian Venua peers through his monocle to chronicle one crabber's journey to DC for KMXT, the Fishery Management Council of the North Pacific still won't be specific about a chum collar for Bering Sea pollock trawlers, according to reporting from KYUK's Evan Erickson, and Samantha Watson's relation of her participation in a Kuskokwim salmon celebration, with the story creation and audio preparation at KYUK.



