© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

The Alaska Fisheries Report 12 June 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 12, 2025 at 12:14 PM AKDT

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
The Alaska Desk's Avery Ellfeldt reports on legislation that could make it easier for fishermen to get insurance, Olivia Rose sits down with the CEO of Silver Bay Seafoods for KHNS, and KUCB's Theo Greenly tells of a funding fight that is uniting environmentalists with fishermen.

Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes