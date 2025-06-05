© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
The Alaska Fisheries Report 05 June 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 5, 2025 at 10:33 AM AKDT
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Evan Erickson provides a grim preview of the Yukon salmon season for KYUK, KMXT's Brian Venua reports on the sentencing of a Kodiak crab fisherman, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has reduced the daily limit for rockfish in Cook Inlet, and a nine-year-old has won the Sitka Salmon Derby, according to KCAW's Robert Woolsey.

