The Alaska Fisheries Report 05 June 2025

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Evan Erickson provides a grim preview of the Yukon salmon season for KYUK, KMXT's Brian Venua reports on the sentencing of a Kodiak crab fisherman, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has reduced the daily limit for rockfish in Cook Inlet, and a nine-year-old has won the Sitka Salmon Derby, according to KCAW's Robert Woolsey.