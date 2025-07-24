© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 24 July 2025

By Terry Haines
Published July 24, 2025 at 10:58 AM AKDT
A European green crab.
Credit: Emily Grason, Washington Sea Grant.
A European green crab.


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Hannah Weaver of KFSK reports on the search for unwanted crustaceans on the shores of Mitkof Island, Ben Townsend goes off to Salmon Lake, at the behest of KNOM, and Hannah Weaver does double duty with a story on disappointing subsistence salmon fishing on the Stikine River.

