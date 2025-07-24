Alaska Fisheries Report 24 July 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Hannah Weaver of KFSK reports on the search for unwanted crustaceans on the shores of Mitkof Island, Ben Townsend goes off to Salmon Lake, at the behest of KNOM, and Hannah Weaver does double duty with a story on disappointing subsistence salmon fishing on the Stikine River.