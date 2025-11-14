© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 13 November 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 14, 2025 at 8:45 AM AKST
European Green Crab
Photo by Ginny Eckert/Alaska Sea Grant.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:


Hunter Morrison gives an update on invasive European green crabs from the studio of KRBD, fishing job numbers are down again, according to KUCB's Theo Greenly, and a wayward fishing vessel was captured in Petersburg, story from Olivia Rose of KFSK.

Terry Haines
