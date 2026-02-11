Talk of the Rock: Silent Sky

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Jared Griffin, the director and a handful of actors from the upcoming FairWind Players production of Silent Sky discuss the themes of the play and their roles in it. Performances are this weekend, Feb. 13 - Feb. 15, at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.