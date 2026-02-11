© 2026

Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: Silent Sky

By Jared Griffin
Published February 11, 2026 at 10:42 AM AKST

On this week's episode with host Jared Griffin, the director and a handful of actors from the upcoming FairWind Players production of Silent Sky discuss the themes of the play and their roles in it.
Performances are this weekend, Feb. 13 - Feb. 15, at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.

Jared Griffin
