Talk of the Rock: Romeo and Juliet

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, some cast members from the Kodiak Arts Council's production of Romeo and Juliet provide a teaser of the upcoming show. Performances are March 7th at 7 p.m., March 8th at 2 p.m., March 13th at 7 p.m., March 14th at 7 p.m., March 15th at 2 p.m.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.