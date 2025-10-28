Talk of the Rock: SNAP and local food assistance

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
According to the state of Alaska's division of public assistance, "due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has directed all states to suspend the issuance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November 2025. As a result, the Division of Public Assistance (DPA) is unable to issue November SNAP benefits until further notice from the Food and Nutrition Service."
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we chat with the local food bank and a local food producer about what assistance is available to those who could go hungry in the coming days and how we as a community can help. To get in touch with the Kodiak food bank, which is run by the Salvation Army, stop by their location on Mission Road between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays during food distribution times, or call the food bank directly at 907 486 0086.
