© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: SNAP and local food assistance

By Davis Hovey
Published October 28, 2025 at 4:51 PM AKDT

According to the state of Alaska's division of public assistance, "due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has directed all states to suspend the issuance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November 2025.
As a result, the Division of Public Assistance (DPA) is unable to issue November SNAP benefits until further notice from the Food and Nutrition Service."

As a result, roughly 66,000 Alaskans who receive SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, will go without in November unless the federal government shutdown ends before then.

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we chat with the local food bank and a local food producer about what assistance is available to those who could go hungry in the coming days and how we as a community can help.
To get in touch with the Kodiak food bank, which is run by the Salvation Army, stop by their location on Mission Road between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays during food distribution times, or call the food bank directly at 907 486 0086.

Talk of the Rock
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes