Talk of the Rock: Kodiak Community Foundation 2025

On this week's show with host Davis Hovey, we catch up with the Kodiak Community Foundation about how their year has been for the Alaska Community Foundation affiliate and which Kodiak nonprofits they helped locally in 2025.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.