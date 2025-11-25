© 2025

Talk of the Rock: Brother Francis Shelter, winter 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published November 25, 2025 at 1:00 PM AKST

This week with host Davis Hovey, the executive director of the Brother Francis Shelter, Susan Smith, joins us to discuss the services the homeless shelter provides in Kodiak along with the challenges and needs it's facing this winter. To learn more about how to donate items or volunteer with the Brother Francis Shelter, call 907 486 5610.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
