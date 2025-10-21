Talk of the Rock: Kodiak KINDNESS expansion

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Talk of the Rock, with host Davis Hovey, we hear about Kodiak KINDNESS' expansion into the Northwest Arctic Borough with two new peer counselors. Nauyaq Baltzar of Kotzebue, Frances Williams of Ambler, Heather Preece of Kodiak and others with KINDNESS join us for this conversation.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.