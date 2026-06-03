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Kodiak's Police Chief named interim city manager as Hladick departs

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:58 AM AKDT
Chris Hladick, the former regional administrator in Alaska for the EPA, has also been a city manager in Dillingham and Unalaska.
Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media
Chris Hladick, the former regional administrator in Alaska for the EPA, has also been a city manager in Dillingham and Unalaska before contracting as the interim city manager in Kodiak for six months.

Chris Hladick’s stint as Kodiak’s interim city manager ended last week. The Kodiak City Council picked a longtime city employee as the new interim manager as it continues searching for a permanent one.

On May 28 the Kodiak City Council unanimously approved a nine-month contract with Tim Putney to be the interim city manager. Putney is also the city’s police chief and has worked for the city for more than two decades.

Chris Hladick wrapped up his contract last week on May 29.

“ I'm unable to extend my service, owing to other professional obligations," he told the Council last week.

Hladick began his six-month contract with Kodiak in December and was paid the equivalent of a $220,000 annual salary. During his tenure he overhauled the city’s sales tax collection process and released what he called the first-annual assessment of all city departments.

Putney will continue to hold his position as Chief of Police and keep his current benefits from that job. Although, Putney told KMXT via email that he has appointed Lt. Francis de la Fuente as the acting police chief to, “take care of day to day operations.”

Putney said he is focusing on the interim manager job. He began working out of City Hall instead of the police station earlier this week on June 1.

After meeting in executive session, the council gave Putney a temporary raise. He is now earning the salary equivalent of $200,000 as the interim city manager.

Putney is also one of the 19 candidates who applied for the permanent position. The city is accepting applications for the city manager job until the end of June according to the online job posting.

And, for transparency, KMXT employee Terry Haines is also the Kodiak City Mayor, who presides over the city council. As KMXT’s morning host, Haines makes editorial decisions about what airs in local newscasts, but he did not edit or review this story before it was published.
Under KMXT’s policy on editorial independence, we are working to standardize a process that removes Haines' editorial discretion over local municipal story placement in KMXT newscasts.
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Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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