Weekly Wrap: November 13, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, Kodiak Electric Association has signed a partnership with the Coast Guard to put in $15 million of energy efficiencies, Alaska Public Media has election updates and more about a draft study from the Legislature’s Task Force on Education Funding, a Kodiak Island Borough Assembly member-elect hasn't been allowed to take his seat yet, and a controversial vehicle crossing goes in at Pasagshak River.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
A local contractor elected to a seat on the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly last month hasn’t been allowed to actually take the seat. The borough says he either must give up existing contracts his company has with the borough by Saturday, Nov. 14 – or give up the assembly seat. Now the assembly is also considering a last-minute option tonight that would let him keep his contracts and the assembly seat.