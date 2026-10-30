Weekly Wrap: October 30, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we air a special three part series that is a collaboration between KMXT and Type Investigations and was supported by the Pulitzer Center. This series covers how and why federal funds are being poured into the Kodiak Island spaceport, how local residents feel about that, and how this expansion could impact the future of the spaceport and the community.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.