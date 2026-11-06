© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: November 6, 2026

Published November 6, 2026 at 6:09 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, two Kodiak women are set to win races for Alaska House and Senate, a plane crashed killed one person near Kodiak, ADF&G passes a moratorium on increasing pink and chum egg takes for hatcheries, Kodiak City Council may hire a city manager next week, the USDA will offer fuel relief payments to commercial fishermen, the plan to remodel Trident Basin Seaplane Dock chugs along, and pet parents and vets alike struggle to make ends meet in Alaska.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Latest Episodes
Related Content