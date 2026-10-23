Weekly Wrap: October 23, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, a recap of a Kodiak Chinook salmon hatchery program's inaugural season, a write-in candidate with four votes was elected to the City Council, an in-depth look at the federal funds coming to the Kodiak Island spaceport, and KEA turns on diesel generators 24/7 for at least a week.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Since 2014, almost 100% of Kodiak’s electricity has come from renewable energy sources. But this month, the local electric utility had to turn on diesel generators, which is slated to increase residents’ bills next month starting on Nov. 1. The temporary switch back to diesel is due to a perfect storm of factors.