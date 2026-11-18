The Borough Assembly plans to formally declare that the seat Williamson won is vacant on Thursday, Nov. 19. That will trigger a two-week window for applications for the vacant seat.

The Borough Assembly must then appoint a qualified person to the seat by Dec. 19 and whoever they choose will serve a one-year term until October of 2027.

Williamson did not respond to KMXT’s request for comment.

The disqualification stems from Williamson’s business, AIM Maintenance LLC. The borough contracts AIM to remove snow, repair roads and perform other work in three road service areas; Service Area No. 1, Monashka Bay Road Service Area, and Bayview Road Service Area. The borough pays AIM a variable hourly rate, but it averages about $140/hour.

The borough attorney concluded that borough code forbids Williamson from keeping those contracts while serving on the Borough Assembly. And Williamson wasn’t willing to give up his road service contracts.

But at a special meeting last week on Nov. 12, the Assembly did debate relaxing the conflict-of-interest codes to allow profiting from certain business contracts with the borough while serving on the Assembly.

Assembly member Scott Arndt proposed the code change.

“We're a small community, and we have a lot of people that do business with the borough on there. It's not just contracts; it's other things – the borough purchases things, too," he said. "I like to see business people sitting on the assembly, and so I don't like seeing them precluded from it."

During the work session preceding the special meeting, former Borough Assembly member and longtime Kodiak resident, Tuck Bonney, urged the Assembly to honor the will of the 602 voters who elected Williamson and change the code.

“The second choice is to do nothing and use code and procedure to override the election," Bonney told the assembly. "This would allow the assembly to pick a person that they want that aligns with their personal political agenda, not the community's."

But that section of the conflict-of-interest code was also approved by voters – in a 2013 ballot proposition that passed overwhelmingly, with 948 yesses to 537 according to borough records.

Assembly member Alex Sweeney said any change to the conflict-of-interest code should be put to voters again.

“I think the voters made their opinion clear in 2013," Sweeney said. "I think it's fair to bring it to them again, since the majority seem to have wanted this candidate. I don't agree with making the amendments for one singular candidate in mind. It's pretty hard to say that that's not what's happening. It just kind of feels that way.”

A quick clarification: Williamson didn’t actually get a majority of votes in his election, he got about 16%, but he was one of three individuals who got the most votes in the race for Borough Assembly.

Kodiak resident Michael Bach shared Sweeney’s sentiment, and told the assembly to follow the borough code.

“I do not support the changes to the code. I think they're too narrow, and I think that we're changing code for a singular person," Bach said. "I'm frustrated, just as everybody else is, that we have a qualified candidate who got to the election process. I would argue we need to address the root cause. The root cause is related to eligibility for his name to appear on the ballot. His name should not have appeared on the ballot to begin with.”

Ultimately the code change failed in a 2-2 vote with Scott Arndt and Jeremiah Gardner voting yes, while Alex Sweeney and Scott Smiley voted no.

And for transparency, Borough Mayor Jared Griffin is also the general manager at KMXT. Per KMXT’s policy, he does not have any editorial influence over news stories and doesn’t review them before they air.