Borough election results finalized, one candidate was not sworn in

Three out of four new Kodiak Island Borough Assembly members were sworn in Thurs. Oct. 15, after this year's municipal election results were certified. But the fourth elected candidate, Jeremy Williamson, was not.

According to borough documents presented at the borough assembly’s meeting on Oct. 15, Williamson was not sworn in because he has contracts with the Kodiak Island Borough through his general contracting business, AIM Maintenance .

According to borough documents, AIM Maintenance won contracts for the maintenance of Service Area #1 , Bayview , and Monashka road service areas in 2025 that don’t expire until March of next year.

The company also has a $94,590 contract for equipment purchase and installation at Sargent Creek park that is open until 2028. It’s unclear whether work has already been completed for this project or not. AIM Maintenance also have several other miscellaneous contracts for installation of picnic tables , stair replacement , and the removal of an underground storage tank at various borough facilities.

Williamson was open about his business with the borough during the assembly candidates forum on Sept. 8, hosted by KMXT and the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce. He said he’d been doing business with the borough for 13 years, and that he didn’t think those contracts would create a conflict of interest.

“I just don't see any conflict that way," Williamson said. "Otherwise it's really easy to recuse myself.”

But according to borough code , assembly members cannot be, "a party to a personal services contract with the Kodiak Island Borough." That includes owning 50% or more of a company that has a contract or agreement that provides any service to the borough. According to reporting from the Kodiak Daily Mirror , Williamson and his wife own AIM Maintenance together; that means he can’t be a borough assembly member as long as he keeps his company’s contract with the borough.

Williamson has thirty days to decide whether to keep the contract or to keep his seat according to the borough. If he doesn’t make a decision by then, Borough Clerk Nova Javier said the seat will be declared vacant and the assembly will have to fill it.

“We need to advertise it and then accept applications, and then it will be an assembly appointment for a one-year seat," Javier said.

Williamson was not present at Thursday’s meeting, and did not respond to KMXT’s request for comment before the publishing of this story.

There were three three-year seats and one one-year seat on the borough assembly up for grabs this year. Williamson was initially leading 4th placed candidate Kaleb Callahan by just six votes for the final 3-year seat on Oct. 6. He pulled away to a 15-vote lead, 602 to Callahan’s 587 votes, in the final certified results, which the Borough posted on Wednesday , Oct. 14.

Mark Anthony Vizcocho and Scott Arndt won the other two three-year seats with 757 and 632 votes respectively.

Final tallies of Borough Assembly candidates' votes:

Shawn Brekke - 341

Scott Arndt - 632

Mark Anthony G. Vizcocho - 757

Steven H Ames - 370

Kaleb Callahan - 587

Adam Powers - 409

Jeremy Williamson - 602



Alexander Sweeney was the only candidate still seeking the one-year Borough Assembly seat, and received 32 more votes than the withdrawn Caroline Roberts. Sweeney had 668 compared to Roberts' 636 votes.

This year’s municipal election had a more sparse voter turnout than last year, with just 15% of registered voters in the Kodiak Island Borough casting their ballots, compared to 21% in 2025.

Results for the rest of the Borough elections remained largely unchanged, with the addition of some write-in candidates. In the Monashka Bay service area, write-in candidate Patrick O’Donnell won the lone board seat with 3 votes.

For the Women’s Bay service area, write-in candidate Greg Egle took the second of three spots on the board with 19 votes. Empty seats on the Bayview and Women’s Bay service areas will be filled by the Borough Assembly.

And for transparency, Borough Mayor Jared Griffin is also the general manager at KMXT. Per KMXT’s policy, he does not have any editorial influence over news stories and doesn’t review them before they air.