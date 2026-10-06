Tight race for Borough Assembly seat as unofficial results tallied

At least one new face will be joining the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly after 3,406 votes were counted so far in this year's borough election.

For the three open seats with three-year terms, Mark Anthony Vizcocho had 714 votes, Scott Arndt got 586 and Jeremy Williamson had 542 to be the top three vote getters out of the seven candidates running this year.

But Kaleb Callahan is only six votes behind Williamson and absentee plus mail-in ballots from Ouzinkie, Port Lions and other island communities have not been counted yet.



Scott Arndt - 586

Steven Ames - 339

Shawn Brekke - 321

Kaleb Callahan - 536

Adam Powers - 368

Mark Anthony Vizcocho - 714

Jeremy Williamson – 542

Alexander Sweeney received 618 votes and was the lone candidate still actively seeking the one-year seat on the Borough Assembly. The incumbent, Caroline Roberts, withdrew from the race last month although her name still appeared on the ballot. She received 573 votes.

Both incumbent school board members for the Kodiak Island Borough School District were reelected in an uncontested race. Kerry Irons received 1001 votes, and Duncan Fields got 816 votes.

There are still 25 questioned and special needs ballots yet to be certified along with the roughly 700 by-mail ballots that were sent out to the villages around the Kodiak Archipelago. Collectively those votes could change the results in the race for three Borough Assembly seats.

Bay View Road Service Area Board:

· No candidates filed

Fire Protection Area No. 1 Board, two seats with three-year terms:



Scott Arndt – 386

Richard Carstens - 476

Monashka Bay Road Service Area Board, one seat with a three-year term :



Write-in James Casey Anderson – 0

Write-in Patrick O’Donnell - 0

Service Area No. 1 Board, three seats with three-year terms :



Scott Arndt - 321

Craig Dagen - 304

Mike Sirofchuck - 337

Womens Bay Service Area Board, three seats with three-year terms:



Dave Heuman – 147

Write-in Greg Egle - 0

In the city election, Kodiak voters have decided that future city managers will be able to live within five road miles of city limits. Unofficial election results show that out of 512 total votes counted, 65% voted yes on the ballot proposition. That’s 337 votes in favor, versus 175 votes against changing the city manager residency requirement.

The uncontested race for three open seats on the City Council saw Charlie Davidson receive 426 votes to grab a one-year seat on the council and incumbent Nick Mangini receive 473 votes to get a three-year seat. There were at least 20 write-ins for the third open seat but the unofficial results have not determined who might be eligible for that position yet.

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is scheduled to certify election results, making them official, at its next regular meeting on Oct. 15. The City Council is scheduled to do the same later this month.