Editor's note: The below excerpt from this interview is not the full transcript and has been lightly edited for clarity and length. Listen to the full interview with Scott Ellis by clicking on the audio link.

Davis Hovey, KMXT: You're leaving Kodiak. You're leaving Bayside. I guess first of all, what are some of your takeaways from your time here?

Scott Ellis: This place and these people made me love being a fireman again, and I can't thank the community and the people enough, and that's my huge takeaway. You know, obviously I could go with the standard, but everybody here knows it. I got to hang out in Kodiak. I mean, it's quite possibly the most unique place in the United States, and with that comes its beauty and its charm and just everything.

KMXT: And talking about the uniqueness of not only the island but the department. I mean, you've got Bayside, a volunteer fire department to an extent. You've got the mutual aid partners that you were alluding to before. What are some of the unique challenges, but also rewards that you've seen while working at Bayside?

Ellis: Right now, we're over 50 members, you know, 36 are operational suppression members. We have a fully functional prevention division. We have a support division. We engage with our local special needs community, where the last three and a half years we have dedicated members who are part of our department as support, and they come out every week. They have different tasks. They'll come in and they're the ones that are cleaning, maintaining our fitness facility and our training facility and offices and kitchen. But they're also coming in there helping maintain the apparatus. Not only just washing them, but last week we did our quarterly maintenance on our ground ladders. So we're pulling out the ground ladders and they're washing them down.

They are an integral part of the department, and I highlight that because that is just part and parcel with the entire organization, right? It just has exploded into this highly functional organization.

KMXT: After you started your tenure here, we've seen a revival of the cadet program and a lot of young local Kodiak-based firefighters coming into the program. What can you say about those young people and their work?

Ellis: We have consistently maintained a cadre, some of who you know, we still have two of the originals who are getting ready to age out, and they are ready to transition into regular membership, and they're plug and play. They're going to hit the ground running.

Literally the only thing we will have to do with them is run them through an actual live firefighting scenario to dot the I and cross the T, but they're ready to go. And that program is going to just continue because again, those cadets are the ones who are actively recruiting other cadets. And people see this, and it's a program that has sustained.

KMXT: I know that you've submitted some sort of document, a succession plan to the borough. Is there any sort of message that you would want to share, some sort of point that you hope really sticks with the Kodiak Island Borough specifically?

Ellis: A couple years back, Jon Stewart was at Capitol Hill and he was speaking on behalf of the September 11th responders and looking to permanently memorialize the medical support financially for these individuals. And I'm going to warn you now I'm going to get choked up thinking about this, but he looked at him and he said they responded in I think it was like seven seconds was the official response time. They did their jobs with grace and professionalism, and he just looked, and this is not how I'm looking at the borough, not at all, but, ‘do yours,’ that's what he told him to do. And with that same passion, but clearly not the adversarial, is my statement would be is like these individuals are doing their jobs. They are doing it with compassion, with grace, with professionalism, with competency, and all I'm asking is that the borough continue to allow them to do it.

KMXT: And then finally, what's next for you? I mean, what are you willing to share if you don't mind with the public and with our listeners?

Ellis: Again, this was a very difficult decision. You know, my wife and I would always joke, ‘you know, boy, I wish I had taken this job 20 years ago.’ You know, where our kids had grown up here, it would have been a different story.

I wasn't searching for a job. I was not unhappy. But the position that I've accepted is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and still it was a tough decision to make. I'll be working for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in a director's position with their state level, similar to the fire marshal's office here.