Talk of the Rock: Kodiak firefighter recruitment spring 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we discuss the spring recruitment campaign and the staffing challenges some of Kodiak's fire departments are going through at this point in 2026. Rich Gonzalez, the Fire Chief with Kodiak Fire Department, and Scott Ellis, the Fire Chief at Bayside Volunteer Fire Department, are our guests for this Talk of the Rock.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.