Talk of the Rock: 50 Years of KMXT

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we share a brief history of KMXT and highlight some of this year's special events and projects that are underway to celebrate the radio station's 50th anniversary. Join us this Saturday at KMXT, 620 Egan Way, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as we spruce up our backyard in preparation for a mural installation.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.