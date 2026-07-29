Talk of the Rock: Island Trails Network Summer 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, Island Trails Network's Executive Director Natura Richardson discusses all things trails like summer trail maintenance, the moa with the City of Kodiak for Near Island trails, and ITN's upcoming fall film festival on Sept. 18.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.