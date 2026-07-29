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Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: Island Trails Network Summer 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published July 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM AKDT

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, Island Trails Network's Executive Director Natura Richardson discusses all things trails like summer trail maintenance, the moa with the City of Kodiak for Near Island trails, and ITN's upcoming fall film festival on Sept. 18.

Talk of the Rock
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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