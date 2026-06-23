Talk of the Rock: Bridging Our Stories

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we discuss a new short film documentary about Filipino culture and life in Alaska called Bridging Our Stories with the filmmaker, Rafael Bitanga. Bitanga is from the Philippines and went to school in Kodiak.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
After years of hard work, a young Kodiak man has achieved an award of high national esteem. No one on the Kodiak Island has ever received such an honor—and all before completing his first year of college. KMXT’s Dylan Simard tells us, the award is given by congress. It’s known as the Congressional Award, …
Rafael Bitanga’s journey has taken him far from Kodiak, but it can’t keep him from Kodiak. The Cornell University student and multimedia extraordinaire is coming back to put his talents to work for other aspiring college graduates- for free. He’s currently pitching a summer program designed to help students reach scholarships by way of video …
On this week’s Talk of the Rock, Jared Griffin talks with advocate Deborah Bitanga and Dr. E.J. David, Professor of Psychology at UAA, about immigration, the Filipino American experience, white privilege and race relations in Alaska and the US. Here is a list of anti-racist resources to help you follow-up on issues related to race …