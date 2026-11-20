Kodiak’s 2027 commercial Tanner crab season will not open, marking the second year in a row with no Tanner fishing in the area. That’s according to an advisory announcement the Alaska Department of Fish and Game released on Nov. 2.

The closure applies to the Kodiak, Chignik, and South Peninsula districts around the archipelago. A separate advisory announcement posted Nov. 10 closed the Eastern Aleutian Tanner crab fishery for next year as well.

Kodiak has historically been one of the biggest Tanner crab fisheries in the state; it was the largest fishery of any crab species in Alaska in 2023 with more than 5.8 million pounds harvested.

Fish and Game said they decided to close the 2027 fishery because none of the six areas around Kodiak had high enough legal crab numbers to be counted as a surplus. According to Fish and Game, there needs to be enough of a surplus to allow for a guideline harvest of 100,000 pounds in the Kodiak district, and 200,000 pounds each for the Chignik and South Peninsula districts, for a season to go ahead in those areas.

Kevin Abena, a Kodiak commercial crabber and the treasurer of the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, said the closure didn’t come as much of a surprise.

“I wouldn't say anything going on right now is too far out of the normal," he said.

Abena points out that the local Tanner crab fishery has had plenty of ups and downs over the years. After being closed in 2021, the Kodiak fleet saw one of its best Tanner crab seasons ever in 2023 , and another strong season in 2024 .

Then in 2025 , the catch limit fell by more than 80%, leading to the closure going into last season . Scientists aren’t entirely sure what has made Tanner crab abundance so variable, but some have cited bottom trawling , cod predation , and climate change as contributing factors.

Abena said that at least for now, the closure isn’t a huge financial loss. He said most Tanner crab fishermen have pivoted to Pacific cod this winter, and he’s focusing on making some upgrades to his boat.

“We’re fortunate to have a rotation of fisheries that have allowed the fleet to continue to work, and honestly flourish," he said.

But Abena said he’s worried about the future. This summer’s Fish and Game bottom trawl survey , which estimates Tanner crab abundance, didn’t come back with the numbers fishermen had hoped for.

Nat Nichols, the shellfish area biologist with Kodiak’s Fish and Game office, said in an email to KMXT that for the department to open a season, there have to be a lot of approximately legal size crabs in the years prior. But Fish and Game only found around 4.5 million almost-legal crabs around Kodiak this year. Compare that to 2021, the year before they last reopened the fishery, when they found more than 30 million .

Nichols wrote that the odds of the department reopening the fishery in the next few years aren’t good, and that if they do, the numbers will be very small. If that remains the case, Kodiak’s Tanner crab fleet might have to make a more permanent switch to fishing other species.