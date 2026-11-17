Editor's note: This story was originally published by KUCB and is republished here with permission.

The state is asking students to name the ferry that will replace the 62-year-old Tustumena.

Children in grades six through 12 can enter the statewide essay contest run by the Alaska Department of Transportation. Online entries are due on Nov. 23 .

There's one catch, though. State law says Alaska ferries must be named after Alaska glaciers, and there are 745 to choose from.

A committee will pick one winning essay, and the transportation department will send that name to the Legislature in January. Lawmakers have to pass it into law before it becomes official.

The Tustumena, affectionately known as the "Trusty Tusty," is the only state ferry that serves the Aleutian Chain, and it's been running for more than twice its expected life .

The state hired a Louisiana shipyard, Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, to build its replacement for about $350 million. The new ferry will be a diesel-electric hybrid and is expected to be finished around 2029.

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