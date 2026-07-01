Alaska DOT identifies $350m low bid for Tustumena replacement

The Alaska Department of Transportation has identified a low bidder for the Tustumena ferry’s replacement. According to a department press release published June 30, the bidder is Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, L.L.C. a shipbuilder based in Louisiana. The company’s bid was $349,996,251.

State Rep. Louise Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, is a longtime supporter of the Alaska Marine Highway System who has advocated for the Tustumena replacement.

“What do you think my reaction is? Excitement! It’s been a long time coming,” she said.

At 62 years old, the Tusty has more than doubled her expected service lifespan , and is the oldest active mainliner ferry in the state’s fleet. The vessel is the only state ferry that serves communities down the Aleutian Chain.

The project for her replacement was first announced in 2021 and went out to bid in 2022, but received no bidders . Marine Highway System's Marine Director Craig Tornga had previously cited the requirement that 70% of the project’s budget go to American companies as a roadblock.

The project went back out to bid in January 2026. Gabe Strong, a public information officer for the Alaska Marine Highway System, said that some shipyards that were interested in the Tustumena replacement this go-around dropped out to bid on competing federal projects, like the new Coast Guard icebreakers . Strong said that Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors was the only company to bid on the Tusty project.

“When you see some of the interested parties dropping out, it does become concerning," Strong said. "So, it’s very exciting to see that there is a shipyard ready to go ahead and get to work on this.”

According to the release, the winning bidder for the Tusty project has over 35 years of shipbuilding experience, and recently built a fisheries research vessel operating in Alaska. Strong said it’s around the same size as the Tustumena replacement vessel.

"I know there’s concern sometimes among the public about, are the ships going to be built by someone who understands Alaska waters," he said. "And I think that, in this case, the answer is yes.”

The shipbuilder has 14 days to submit the remaining required documents to be approved for the project, according to the transportation department. Strong says the company then has to go through an audit to make sure it is following federal Buy America standards before any construction can begin. According to the project’s bid notice , the ferry will be completed by 2029.

“It’s not like it’s coming tomorrow, it has to be built," Strong said. "But this is something that a lot of people have been working on for a long time, and to see it where it’s at now is definitely a very encouraging sign.”