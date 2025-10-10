Weekly Wrap: Oct. 10, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode, we hear about a house fire on Carolyn St., two foreclosed properties that will be auctioned off by the Kodiak Island Borough in the near future, how federal grant cuts affect University of Alaska campuses like Kodiak College, a recap of Koniag's annual meeting, and unofficial election results from Kodiak's municipal election.
The property on 214 Maple Avenue, which is going up for auction, was built in 1951 as part of what’s known as the Aleutian Homes subdivision. The assessed value of the roughly 8,225 square foot lot is $264,500.
One of the grants that was partially cut provides financial support to universities with large Alaska Native student populations such as the University of Alaska Fairbank’s Bristol Bay Campus in Dillingham. That grant is called Strengthening Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-Serving Institutions.
Koniag's annual dividend was raised by $3 to $33 per share and will be distributed to shareholders who own Class A, Class B, and Class C stock on Jan. 27. On Friday an Elder Benefit of $1,200 will also be distributed to original shareholders who are at least 62 years old.
Again these results are unofficial and could potentially change by the time they are certified, especially in the borough assembly race. The Kodiak Island Borough is expected to certify the election results on Oct. 16 at the next borough assembly meeting.