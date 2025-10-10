© 2025

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Oct. 10, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:51 PM AKDT

On this week's episode, we hear about a house fire on Carolyn St., two foreclosed properties that will be auctioned off by the Kodiak Island Borough in the near future, how federal grant cuts affect University of Alaska campuses like Kodiak College, a recap of Koniag's annual meeting, and unofficial election results from Kodiak's municipal election.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
