Kodiak's regional Native corporation is growing its shareholders, dividends & finances

Kodiak’s regional Alaska Native corporation Koniag Inc. reelected three board members and raised its shareholder distribution earlier this month. Those are some of the key takeaways from the corporation’s annual shareholder meeting in Seattle on Oct 4.

Sven Haakanson Jr., Christine Kaineg, and Marty Shuravloff each won new three-year terms on Koniag’s nine-member Board of Directors.

Eiley Kosbruk was named Youth of the Year and Evie Russell was named Elder of the Year. Kosbruk performed an adapted version of a traditional Alutiiq song and dance called Kaputiin during the Ice Sports Industry (ISI) World Recreational Team Championships in Minnesota earlier this year.



Also during the meeting, the annual dividend was raised by $3 to $33 per share and will be distributed to shareholders who own Class A, Class B, and Class C stock on Jan. 27. On Friday an Elder Benefit of $1,200 will also be distributed to original shareholders who are at least 62 years old.

Financially, the Alaska Native corporation is growing. Koniag is the seventh largest company in Alaska by gross revenue according to the Alaska Business’ list of top 49 companies in the state.

Koniag is also considering adjusting its descendant enrollment as other ANCSA corporations around the state are taking similar actions and is currently surveying shareholders, gathering input and guidance from shareholders.

At the time of incorporation nearly 55 years ago, Koniag had 3,400 Alutiiq shareholders. Now it has more than 4,700 shareholders according to the Alaska Native corporation’s website.