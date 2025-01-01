Matthew Schmitz

Search Query
Show Search
Home
About
Mission
Contact
Local and Federal Funding Info
Employment Opportunities
KMXT Staff, Volunteers, and Boards
Mission
Contact
Local and Federal Funding Info
Employment Opportunities
KMXT Staff, Volunteers, and Boards
News
Arts & Culture
Coast Guard
Communities
Economy
Education
Elections
Environment
Fisheries
Government & Politics
Health & Science
Public Safety
Mabuhay Sa Alaska
Arts & Culture
Coast Guard
Communities
Economy
Education
Elections
Environment
Fisheries
Government & Politics
Health & Science
Public Safety
Mabuhay Sa Alaska
Support
Become a Member!
Ways to Support KMXT
Business Support/Underwriting
Current Underwriters
KPBC Endowment Fund
Merch Store
Connect a Friend - Gift Memberships
Update Your Recurring Donation
Become a Member!
Ways to Support KMXT
Business Support/Underwriting
Current Underwriters
KPBC Endowment Fund
Merch Store
Connect a Friend - Gift Memberships
Update Your Recurring Donation
Schedule
KMXT & HD1
KODK 90.7 Schedule
HD2 Schedule
HD3 Schedule
KMXT & HD1
KODK 90.7 Schedule
HD2 Schedule
HD3 Schedule
Local Programs
Midday Report
KMXT Weekly Wrap
Talk of the Rock
Alaska Fisheries Report
Island Byways
Galley Tables
Talks Around the Farm Table
Midday Report
KMXT Weekly Wrap
Talk of the Rock
Alaska Fisheries Report
Island Byways
Galley Tables
Talks Around the Farm Table
Community Calendar
Island Events
KMXT Adult Spelling Bee
Island Events
KMXT Adult Spelling Bee
Emergency Info
© 2025
620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181
Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KMXT
All Streams
Home
About
Mission
Contact
Local and Federal Funding Info
Employment Opportunities
KMXT Staff, Volunteers, and Boards
Mission
Contact
Local and Federal Funding Info
Employment Opportunities
KMXT Staff, Volunteers, and Boards
News
Arts & Culture
Coast Guard
Communities
Economy
Education
Elections
Environment
Fisheries
Government & Politics
Health & Science
Public Safety
Mabuhay Sa Alaska
Arts & Culture
Coast Guard
Communities
Economy
Education
Elections
Environment
Fisheries
Government & Politics
Health & Science
Public Safety
Mabuhay Sa Alaska
Support
Become a Member!
Ways to Support KMXT
Business Support/Underwriting
Current Underwriters
KPBC Endowment Fund
Merch Store
Connect a Friend - Gift Memberships
Update Your Recurring Donation
Become a Member!
Ways to Support KMXT
Business Support/Underwriting
Current Underwriters
KPBC Endowment Fund
Merch Store
Connect a Friend - Gift Memberships
Update Your Recurring Donation
Schedule
KMXT & HD1
KODK 90.7 Schedule
HD2 Schedule
HD3 Schedule
KMXT & HD1
KODK 90.7 Schedule
HD2 Schedule
HD3 Schedule
Local Programs
Midday Report
KMXT Weekly Wrap
Talk of the Rock
Alaska Fisheries Report
Island Byways
Galley Tables
Talks Around the Farm Table
Midday Report
KMXT Weekly Wrap
Talk of the Rock
Alaska Fisheries Report
Island Byways
Galley Tables
Talks Around the Farm Table
Community Calendar
Island Events
KMXT Adult Spelling Bee
Island Events
KMXT Adult Spelling Bee
Emergency Info
Matthew Schmitz