2025 Unofficial municipal election results

Voters had several options to choose from this year, with five candidates running for Kodiak Island Borough Assembly, four on the ballot for Kodiak City Council and city mayor, as well as two others running to be the borough mayor.

For City Council, Sandra West is the top vote getter with 509. But for the second seat, there is a tie between Djuna Davidson and Nick Mangini with 354 votes according to unofficial results. There are still an undetermined amount of absentee, mail-in ballots and questioned ballots yet to be counted as of Tuesday evening.



Jay Celli - 236

Djuna Davidson - 354

Nick Mangini - 354

Sandra West – 509

And the race for city mayor is potentially settled with councilmember Terry Haines ahead of second positioned Alan Seale by 100 votes.



Mark Andersen - 199

Terry Haines - 322

J. Alan Seale - 220

Mary Jean Silva - 96

Although there are still a handful of ballots yet to be certified from city voters, these unofficial results are likely to stand and be certified during a later city council regular meeting on Oct. 23.

In the races for Kodiak Island Borough Assembly, Kodiak High School alums Jeremiah Gardner and Jeffery Woods have garnered the most votes so far with 894 and 661 respectively.



Jeremiah Gardner - 894

Rob Lindsey - 556

Caroline Roberts - 488

Kristina Van Hoogmoed - 581

Jeffery Woods - 661

And in the head to head borough mayor race between incumbent Scott Arndt and assembly member Jared Griffin, the latest tally has Griffin leading by 152 votes. Arndt has 832 votes and Griffin has 984.

*And for transparency, Griffin, Haines and Van Hoogmoed are staff members at KMXT Radio. They do not have any editorial influence over news stories and none of them reviewed this story before it was published.

Over 700 by mail ballots were sent out to the surrounding village communities on Kodiak Island. If the majority of those are returned before the deadline at end of day on Tuesday, Oct. 14, then those could change the results of the borough races.

Also on the ballot this year was one school board candidate, incumbent James “Jim” Pryor. He ran unopposed and received 1,402 votes.

Finally, for the Service Area Board seats:

Bay View Road Service Area Board:

· Jim Carmichael - 25

Service Area No.1 Board :

· Jason Bunch - 569

Fire Protection Area No. 1 Board:

· Mike Dolph – 702

Womens Bay Service Area Board:

· Billy Ecret – 159

Again these results are unofficial and could potentially change by the time they are certified, especially in the borough assembly race. The Kodiak Island Borough is expected to certify the election results on Oct. 16 at the next borough assembly meeting.