City Fire Department responds to house fire on Carolyn Street

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:05 PM AKDT
The fire was under control within an hour, according to firefighters. No injuries were reported, but one cat was found dead and another was still missing as of this afternoon.

The City of Kodiak Fire Department responded to a house fire on Oct. 3 on Carolyn Street, just outside downtown.

The fire was under control within an hour, according to firefighters. No injuries were reported, but one cat was found dead and another was still missing as of this afternoon.

City Fire Chief Rich Gonzalez said it’s too early to determine the cause of the fire, but knows roughly when it started.

“The homeowners had just left to go to work at 12:30 (p.m.), and the initial call came in at 1 o’clock, so sometime between then is when this took place,” he said.

The house is still standing, but the extent of the damage is unknown. Mill Bay Road was closed while the city’s department, Bayside Fire, Kodiak Police, and other agencies and nonprofits responded.

The house was empty as responders arrived, but Gonzalez said at least one good Samaritan also tried to help and was asked to stand aside.

“We appreciate the help, but sometimes it’s better for them to kind of stay back and let us do our jobs and avoid any unnecessary injuries,” the fire chief said.

Firefighters opened a fire hydrant nearby as part of the response, and the Kodiak Public Works Department issued a statement on Facebook that nearby residents may see discolored water.

While the discolored water still meets state and federal drinking water standards, the department suggested running a tap without an aerator until water returns to a normal color, especially before washing clothes.

Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.

