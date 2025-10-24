Weekly Wrap: Oct. 24, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week with host Davis Hovey, we hear about Malia Villegas winning an AFN award, Kodiak KINDNESS has hired two new peer counselors in the Northwest Arctic Borough, Kodiak's legislators give an update on the state's finances, the head of Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center leaves the hospital, KIBSD's superintendent has announced this school year will be her last in Kodiak, and the new city manager is leaving the City of Kodiak at the end of the month.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Earlier this month Kodiak’s state legislators gave the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly a reality check on the state’s financial status. The bottom line is that once again, there is not enough state money to help fund local capital projects.
Dr. Malia Villegas received the "Warrior of Light" award during the annual Alaska Federation of Natives Convention in Anchorage last week on Oct. 17. The Native Village of Afognak Tribal Councilmember was recognized for her work to uplift and unify Alaska Native people.
The City of Kodiak and its brand new city manager, Randy Robertson, are parting ways at the end of the month on Oct. 31. That’s after the City Council approved a separation agreement with Robertson last night.