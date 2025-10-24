© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Oct. 24, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM AKDT

This week with host Davis Hovey, we hear about Malia Villegas winning an AFN award, Kodiak KINDNESS has hired two new peer counselors in the Northwest Arctic Borough, Kodiak's legislators give an update on the state's finances, the head of Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center leaves the hospital, KIBSD's superintendent has announced this school year will be her last in Kodiak, and the new city manager is leaving the City of Kodiak at the end of the month.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes
Related Content