Afognak Tribal member named "Warrior of Light" at Alaska Federation of Natives Convention

Malia Villegas has family ties to Kodiak and Afognak Island, a community that was forever changed by a tsunami generated by the magnitude 9.2 earthquake in 1964. During Villegas’ acceptance speech at AFN on Oct. 17, she pointed out that Afognak or Ag’waneq means a place that has been split apart. She says that history is woven into the legacy of the Alutiiq/Sugpiaq people.

“Our people and our community has been split apart over and over again, whether it be from earthquakes, major storms and tsunamis, manmade disasters like oil spills, government shutdowns, leadership crises and even pandemics," Villegas said. "But that is not our legacy. Our legacy is how we make our way back to each other, because we need each other.”

Villegas received the “Warrior of Light” award at this year’s AFN Convention which is named for the late Tlingit Elder, Dr. Walter Soboleff.

Villegas’ biography notes she has encouraged unity and uplifted Alaska Native and American Indian people throughout her career and especially through her previous work with the National Congress of American Indians. Villegas told AFN attendees that when she was working with policymakers in Washington D.C. they would get uncomfortable when she’d use words like love, healing and unity to describe Alaska Native people.

“So I want to encourage you to be vocal about the love you have for our people, in the policy and legislation you write, in the tribal offices and boardrooms you meet in, and the discussions you have across our regions," she told attendees. "Our love is transformative.”

Alaska Federation of Natives Malia Villegas, with the Native Village of Afognak's Tribal Council, was this year's "Warrior of Light" award winner at the AFN Convention.

Those gathered in the Dena’ina Convention Center applauded Villegas multiple times during her acceptance speech. After her comments, staff members from Afognak Native Corporation and Koniag Inc. gave Villegas their own token of appreciation.

“Malia, in honor of your Walter Soboleff Warrior of Light award, and in honor of the light that you provide to all of us, Koniag is delighted to present you with your own Alutiiq oil lamp that was carved by Janelle Barton," Shauna Hegna, president of Koniag, said to Villegas.

Villegas is currently the Senior Vice President of Community Investments at Afognak Native Corporation. She is also a board member with Data for Indigenous Justice, an Alaska-based nonprofit that advocates for murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and relatives.

The 2025 Alaska Federation of Natives Convention featured awards, speeches from Alaska’s congressional delegation and panel discussions on a variety of topics from Oct. 16 through Oct. 18.

You can listen to Villegas' full speech here: