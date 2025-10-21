© 2025

KIBSD Superintendent Cyndy Mika will resign at end of school year

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:10 PM AKDT
The KIBSD central office, Oct. 17, 2025.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
The KIBSD central office, Oct. 17, 2025.

Kodiak’s school district superintendent announced on Oct. 16 that she will resign at the end of the school year, citing family reasons. Her last day is June 30, 2026.

Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Cyndy Mika will step down at the end of June. Mika is in her fourth year in the job. She moved to Kodiak from Texas, where she was an assistant superintendent.

She presided over several challenges during her time in Kodiak, including budget shortfalls that led to the closure of North Star Elementary earlier this year.

Despite the challenges, she said her resignation is strictly personal.

“Nothing with the job had anything to do with my decision,” Mika told KMXT. “I would stay here 5, 10 more years”

Mika cited “personal family reasons” for her decision in a letter to the Kodiak community and said her son has already moved back to Texas and is living with family. She said she doesn’t feel ready to retire, but will move back next year despite not having any jobs lined up yet either.

“I don’t feel like my work here is done,” she said. “I don’t think any superintendent ever feels like their work is done, but I really don’t feel like my work is done – I feel like we’re just hitting our stride and making great improvements.”

She said the district will likely face another deficit of about $8 million, but is still waiting on final numbers, like its student count, to figure out the budget for next year.

Mika said most of her team was brand new in their positions when she first arrived, and they should be able to set up the next superintendent for success.

She said she’s grateful to the community for her time here.

“I love living here, I love this community, and it will always have a deep place in my heart, mine and my son’s,” Mika said.

The local Board of Education hasn’t announced plans to find a successor yet, but is slated to figure out next steps at its meeting in early November.
News
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.

Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
See stories by Brian Venua
Related Content
  • Dr. Cyndy Mika in her office, June 1, 2023. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    KIBSD Superintendent Cyndy Mika reflects on first year at district
    Brian Venua
    It’s been a hard year for Alaska’s educators. The state legislature elected not to increase the base student allocation long term. Districts are also facing a teacher shortage, especially in rural communities. Kodiak Island Borough School District officials hoped for a higher BSA, or per pupil funding from the state, but ultimately braced for a …
  • Talk of the Rock: Cyndy Mika on the upcoming school year
    Dylan Simard
    Dr. Cyndy Mika has had a busy season. She took over as superintendent for Kodiak Island Borough School District just over a month ago, and has since then been preparing for the upcoming school year — which begins Monday, Aug. 29. Mika joins KMXT’s Dylan Simard to discuss solutions to hiring difficulties, challenges and opportunities …
  • Larry LeDoux. Courtesy of the Kodiak Island Borough
    News
    KIBSD superintendent Larry LeDoux to retire
    Dylan Simard
    Kodiak Island Borough School District superintendent Larry LeDoux (le-Doo) has announced he’ll step down at the end of the school year after 44 years in education. KMXT spoke with LeDoux on Monday about his decision to retire. He says he feels his legacy will be borne out in positive student outcomes, and the quality of …