Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Head of Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center leaves role after five months

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published October 21, 2025 at 8:19 AM AKDT
Lori Riddle, DHA, MSN/MHA, RN, has been appointed as the interim administrator for PKIMC while Providence undertakes the search for a permanent replacement. Lori joined the PKIMC in 2022 as the Executive Director of Nursing and most recently served as the Executive Director of Operations.
Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center
Kodiak’s local hospital once again has no full-time administrator.  Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center’s interim administrator, Lori Riddle, left the position on Friday Oct. 17 after only five months. 

A Providence spokesperson, communications specialist Laura Mullican, said in an email that the search for Riddle’s replacement is already underway and that there will be an update after someone is appointed to the head job.

Riddle did not publicly give a reason for leaving and could not be reached for comment. Mullican said via email it was a “personal decision.” 

Riddle was the former chief nurse executive for a few years, then the executive director of operations when she took over as interim administrator in May. The former hospital head, Carl Hertz, left at that time to become the chief operating officer at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.

For now, a local leadership team will handle daily operations at the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.
