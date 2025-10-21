Head of Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center leaves role after five months

Kodiak’s local hospital once again has no full-time administrator. Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center’s interim administrator, Lori Riddle, left the position on Friday Oct. 17 after only five months.

A Providence spokesperson, communications specialist Laura Mullican, said in an email that the search for Riddle’s replacement is already underway and that there will be an update after someone is appointed to the head job.

Riddle did not publicly give a reason for leaving and could not be reached for comment. Mullican said via email it was a “personal decision.”

Riddle was the former chief nurse executive for a few years, then the executive director of operations when she took over as interim administrator in May. The former hospital head, Carl Hertz, left at that time to become the chief operating officer at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.

For now, a local leadership team will handle daily operations at the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.