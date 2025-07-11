Weekly Wrap: July 11, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about the vacant position for the director of engineering and facilities at the Kodiak Island Borough, the City of Kodiak approved an agreement with a new city manager, the federal government has frozen more than a million in grants that would fund KIBSD programs, NOAA has multiple research vessels conducting surveys this month, ADF&G raises catch limits for sockeye in Kodiak area rivers and some of the Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers participate in the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington D.C.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Members of the Kodiak Alutiiq Dance group are in the nation’s capital this week, from July 2- July 7, as part of the annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival. This year’s festival highlights Indigenous youth who are promoting their languages and cultures from around the country.
NOAA Fisheries has been dealing with substantial staffing cuts leading up to the surveys. The Alaska Fisheries Science Center lost roughly 50 employees since February according to reporting from KUCB Radio.
The head of the Kodiak Island Borough’s Engineering and Facilities department left the position last month. Now the Borough is hiring for multiple positions within the department, including the director job.