© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: July 11, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published July 11, 2025 at 4:59 PM AKDT

This week we hear about the vacant position for the director of engineering and facilities at the Kodiak Island Borough, the City of Kodiak approved an agreement with a new city manager, the federal government has frozen more than a million in grants that would fund KIBSD programs, NOAA has multiple research vessels conducting surveys this month, ADF&G raises catch limits for sockeye in Kodiak area rivers and some of the Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers participate in the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington D.C.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes
Related Content